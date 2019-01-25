SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of people who have watched the Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" are now testing the waters with her KonMari method of organizing.

Sacramento local Geneva Lewis is a certified KonMari consultant who lends her expertise to her company "Tidy by Geneva."

Here are some of Geneva's tips for organizing your home the KonMari way:

Visualize your ideal lifestyle and imagine the way you want your home to support you. Tackle your clothing first. It's usually the item people have the most of. Touch everything you own in order to determine which items "spark joy" for you. Those are the ones you want to keep. Use boxes and containers to organize kitchen drawers and paperwork. This shouldn't be a stressful process. Go at your own pace to create a space that works for you.

For more tips on KonMari or to book a consultation, head to the Tidy by Geneva website.

Continue the conversation with TC on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Tibetan monks create and destroy incredible work of art | Bartell's Backroads

They made it one grain of sand at a time and then swept it all up. Tibetan monks recently were in Cameron Park to create a mandala--a very detailed work of art that took 12 days to create. At the end, they blessed it, swept it up, and gave away the sand to onlookers. John Bartell visited with the monks as they built their incredible creation.