Mari Barnard, 15, was greeted by stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters in her backyard Tuesday.

LISBON, Maine — Fifteen-year-old Mari Barnard recently spent many months in treatment as part of her battle against Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Those treatments prevented the creative teen from expressing herself through art, so on Tuesday, through Make-A-Wish Maine, Mari was surprised with her own Star Wars-themed creative space.

On the one-year anniversary of being cancer-free, Barnard was escorted in a limousine to her house, and she walked into her backyard to find authentic licensed Star Wars characters including stormtroopers from the 501st Legion.