At a special conference in St. Louis, global delegates from the United Methodist Church voted to continue and strengthen the ban on LGBTQ inclusion in church rituals and clergy.

As the second largest Protestant denomination in the US, with almost 30 affiliated churches in the Sacramento area, the rift in the United Methodist Church could take a toll on millions of parishioners.

Rev. Mark Jones, co-pastor of The Table United Methodist Church, explains, “We have these meetings every four years of our global denomination. Since the 1970’s this has been one of the main issues. Human sexuality has been one of the main things that has divided our church.”

Pastor Alan Jones of St. Mark’s Church in Arden explained how the Church's decision is affecting his congregation.

“The decision was made to exclude LGBTQ pastors who are already ordained. We already have a lesbian bishop in the church," he said. "And for those of us who have been doing gay weddings, we would be brought to a church trial and convicted, and probably asked to leave the denomination.”

In the Sacramento area, leadership from First United Methodist Church, The Table, and St. Mark’s all say their history of LGBTQ inclusion will continue, despite the recent ruling.

Rev. Rob Brayfindley, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Midtown is concerned for other congregations.

“It won’t affect our church at all. It won’t affect our ministry at all. It probably won’t affect California or the western US churches at all," he said. "It will affect people in the South and other countries pretty severely. I’m terribly sad about it.”

Going forward, this vote must pass the church’s judicial council, but some speculate this could be the catalyst to once again create separate Methodist churches, which has happened several times over social and racial issues.

“For those of us who believe the church should always believe the church should be a loving compassionate community, this is a travesty. We are determined to resist, and to believe there is a more excellent way,” says Rev. Jones.

