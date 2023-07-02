Michigan cancer survivor headed to the Super Bowl thanks to Make-A-Wish

Kenowa Hills High School graduate Jestin Schulte and his family will enjoy "the ultimate Super Bowl LVII experience" in Arizona this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jestin Schulte is just a few classes and a flight away from a celebration he'll remember forever.

The 19-year-old Grand Valley State University student and Kenowa Hills graduate will be heading to the Super Bowl just one year after he learned he was cancer free.

Make-A-Wish Michigan organized the trip, which begins on Wednesday when Jestin will get to meet other Make-A-Wish kids and families.

"They have a lot of activities for us to do the whole time we're there," Jestin said.

On Thursday, he will "brush shoulders with the NFL's biggest stars on the red carpet" at the NFL Honors event. On Friday, Jestin will get a private behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. Saturday he will enjoy back-to-back parties at Dave & Busters and Topgolf.

"It's pretty awesome to be able to see him smile and enjoy this great adventure that we're going to be on. I'm sure we'll be able to meet many football players and just be around it. He's always loved football and he enjoyed it as a kid," said Jestin's mom Jane.

We last spoke with Jestin in April of 2022, when he was a senior at Kenowa Hills High School. He was taking the lacrosse field for the first time since beating cancer.

Jestin's father Steve says he's proud of his son's perserverance.

"During everything he went through he kept his head up. You wouldn't expect anymore out of a child or your son or daughter or anybody. He stayed on top of everything. He was wonderful through the whole thing. He helped us as much as we helped him," he said.

Jane says she admires how selfless Jestin was through his fight.

"He's a super sweet kid who was resilient as he has shown, fighting cancer and going through all his treatments and just has a heart of gold and helps everyone out," Jane said.

