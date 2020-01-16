SNOWFLAKE, Ariz. — A local woman captured a beautiful -- almost unearthly -- sight on a foggy morning last Friday in Snowflake.

Cara Smith took to Facebook to share the phenomenon she snapped -- a bright purple sky emanating from afar.

The impressive scene is speculated to have been caused by "LED grow lights from the nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and snow clouds overhead," according to the Navajo County Facebook page.

Navajo County For anyone interested in local history! "Life Along the River: Ances... tral Hopi at Homol'ovi" opens this Saturday, January 18th, 2020, and is set to run for a full year until January 10th, 2021.

RELATED: More than 200 UFO sightings reported in Arizona in 2019

MORE: Video shows strange lights in the sky over Tucson

MORE: Teen discovers new planet during NASA internship

MORE: The last solar eclipse of the decade will create a 'ring of fire' on Christmas