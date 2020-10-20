Baked apple cinnamon raisin oatmeal | Meg Unprocessed

Last week I told you about the different kinds of oats and their health benefits, so this week I wanted to show you how to make one of my favorite recipes. This Baked Apple Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal is a delicious way to eat oats. It's also perfect for this time of year because apples are in season!
It's oil-free, refined sugar-free and can be made gluten-free. A healthy, warm breakfast that's full of flavor and benefits. It also makes great leftovers!
Ingredients
- 2 cups oats (gluten-free if needed)
- 2 cups cashew milk (or other plant-based milk)
- 1 cup apples (chopped, small cubes)
- 1/2 cup apple sauce (I use unsweetened)
- 2 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp date syrup (maple syrup works too)
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup raisins
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1/4-1/2 tsp salt (optional - I don't use it, but I know some people like a little saltiness)
- 1/4 cup walnuts or pecans (chopped, optional)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper.
Add the ground flax to the 2 cups of milk mix together and set aside.
In a large bowl, add the oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt (if using) and mix together. Then, add in apple sauce, milk and flax mixture, date syrup, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Stir until everything is combined.
Add apples, raisins and nuts (if using).
Transfer the mixture to a baking pan.
Bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. It will turn a light golden brown on top. Check with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean.
Allow it to cool for just about five minutes or so. Then serve with more apple, dairy-free yogurt, more date or maple syrup, or your other favorite oatmeal toppings. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to four days.
WATCH ALSO: Simple, healthy snacks for the family