Baked apple cinnamon raisin oatmeal | Meg Unprocessed

Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper.

Add the ground flax to the 2 cups of milk mix together and set aside.

In a large bowl, add the oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt (if using) and mix together. Then, add in apple sauce, milk and flax mixture, date syrup, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Stir until everything is combined.

Add apples, raisins and nuts (if using).

Transfer the mixture to a baking pan.

Bake in the oven for about 40 minutes. It will turn a light golden brown on top. Check with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean.