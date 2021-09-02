Mentor artist upcycles old comic books into character and celebrity portraits

Torn and tattered comic books are repurposed into captivating portraits of superheroes and movie icons.

MENTOR, Ohio — Perris Mackey, or in the art world “P Tha Nerd”, has always had a fascination with superheroes and comic books since he was a young boy.

"I've always been an avid comic book collector, I've just been a superhero nerd in general,” said P.

What was once a simple childhood fascination became so much more when P decided it was time to make a career change.

“I don't think I really found my calling for art, you know, until later in life,” he shared.

Back in 2012, P became captivated by the world of street art. After watching a documentary on some of the world’s most notorious artist - like Banksy, Invader, Mr. Brainwash – P thought he would give it a shot. He began creating life-size cardboard cutouts of cartoon characters and placing them around Cleveland.

After a few years of dabbling in street art, it eventually led P to his next big idea.

“I take damaged comic books and pretty much upcycle them into my favorite, fictional and non-fictional characters. Once I started using comic books as my medium, you know, kind of just opened up different possibilities of how I could create my art,” P says.

His detailed collages bring childhood icons like Superman, Batman, and other characters and celebrities to life.

“Some of my pieces may include, the flash, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther , Nipsey Hussle, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Poison Ivy. The list goes on,” P said.

“Always think it’s pretty cool, when you can take something and kind of make it your own and present it to the world as something fresh and never before seen,” P says.

An example of why it is never too late to start your passion and do what you love.