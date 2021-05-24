Missing hiker on the trails of Mt. Whitney found safe by search crews

The Austin man went missing on Thursday, but a late season winter storm delayed the search until the weekend.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Rescuers who searched by land and by air for a Texas man who went missing on the trails of snowy Mt. Whitney on Thursday, May 20 had some good news to report after hours of searching.

After reaching the summit of the tallest mountain in the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin was reported missing on Friday after he and a hiking partner separated somewhere near the summit, rangers at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said.

Alderman was thankfully found on Sunday in the vicinity of Timberline Lake, several miles west of the summit of Mount Whitney.

“We are thrilled and relieved to report that Mr. Alderman is alive, safe, and on his way to definitive medical care,” said Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Incident Commander Dave Fox.

Alderman was reported to be alert, but was injured and experiencing fatigue and exposure after being out in sub-freezing temperatures.

The ground search had been initially delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains on Friday and Saturday, leaving Alderman to ride out the freezing temperatures until help could arrive.

According to a press release from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Alderman was finally found with help from hikers who reported hearing a voice near Timberline Lake early Sunday morning. Rangers went by helicopter to the area and rescued Alderman.

“With large numbers of people heading into the wilderness this summer, we urgently remind everyone to prepare carefully for their trips and understand that there are real risks out there," Commander Fox said. "We know that Mr. Alderman and his loved ones have been through a lot in the last few days and we’re so glad he’s going home.”

