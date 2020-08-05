Mother's Day 2020 | Shop and eat local in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may be wondering how to celebrate Mother's Day with stay-at-home orders in California still ongoing, keeping restaurants closed to dine-in and entertainment venues shuttered.
Before you despair, brunch is still on.
Luckily, the first step to a successful Mother's Day at home can be an easy one: breakfast in bed. Add in a beautiful, locally-sourced bouquet of flowers and Mother's Day 2020 is sure to be a special one.
Check out these deals for takeout Mother's Day brunch and cocktail specials, and scroll down for local florists and gift shops:
Brunch specials
The Mimosa House: 5641 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819
- Offering a special Mother's Day Brunch menu for takeout and "Momosa" and "Momtini" bottle service.
The Firehouse Restaurant: 1112 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Enjoy a three-course meal and a choice from three of Firehouse's favorite cocktails. Young patron's menu available for a reduced price.
The Porch Restaurant & Bar: 1815 K St, Sacramento, CA 95811
- An expansive menu including many brunch favorites and "low country" style dishes. Brunch cocktails to-go.
Capitol Garage: 1500 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Simple dishes, plus family-style buffets available for Mother's Day. Vegetarian options as well.
Florez Bar & Grill: 5900 S Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822
- Offering party trays as well as the full, regular brunch menu. Mimosa and margaritas cocktails are also available for takeout and delivery.
Rio City Café: 1110 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Available all day Saturday AND Sunday, "dinner for two" and "dinner for four" Mother's Day specials promise a robust meal. Get a bottle of beer or wine, or house Champagne and orange juice for DIY mimosas.
Flowers/Gifts
Relles Florist: 2400 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
- Special bouquets designed with Mom in mind, plus bath and body baskets for gifting.
River City Marketplace: 1021 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811
- With Zoom virtual vendor fairs every Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., this is the perfect spot to find last minute gifts and get Mom exactly what she wants.
G. Rossi & Co.: 1208 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814
- Simple, locally-sourced arrangements and flower subscriptions to take your flowers to the next level.
Tea Cozy: 1021 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
- Give the gift of tea time, including biscuits, cookies and teapot shaped sugar cubes along with fine quality loose-leaf tea.
Arden Park Florist & Gift Gallery: 3516 Fair Oaks Blvd C, Sacramento, CA 95864
- Flower arrangements and floral-inspired clothing available for delivery.
Land Bark Pet Supplies: 3200 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818
- For the dog mom (or cat mom, or bird mom) in your life, shop this local pet supply store for Mother's Day.
East Lawn Florist: 4590 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819
- Affordable flower arrangements and gourmet food baskets.
Arareity Jewelers: 1021 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811
Shop Araeity's Etsy store for one of a kind custom designs with ethically sources gems.
Raquel's Florist: 5602 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824
- Offering Mother's Day designer bouquets at standard, deluxe, and premium price points. Free delivery for Sacramento online orders.
Double Ds Florist and Gifts: Delivery
Gorgeous selection of floral arrangements and gift baskets.
Royal Florist: 2221 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95818
- Affordable bouquets and gourmet food baskets for delivery in Sacramento.
Bouquet Florist and Gifts: 2300 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
- Large selection of floral arrangements, plus balloons and gourmet baskets.
