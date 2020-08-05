Mother's Day 2020 | Shop and eat local in Sacramento

Celebrate Mother's Day at home while supporting community businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may be wondering how to celebrate Mother's Day with stay-at-home orders in California still ongoing, keeping restaurants closed to dine-in and entertainment venues shuttered.

Before you despair, brunch is still on.

Luckily, the first step to a successful Mother's Day at home can be an easy one: breakfast in bed. Add in a beautiful, locally-sourced bouquet of flowers and Mother's Day 2020 is sure to be a special one.

Check out these deals for takeout Mother's Day brunch and cocktail specials, and scroll down for local florists and gift shops:

Brunch specials

The Mimosa House: 5641 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819

Offering a special Mother's Day Brunch menu for takeout and "Momosa" and "Momtini" bottle service.

The Firehouse Restaurant: 1112 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Enjoy a three-course meal and a choice from three of Firehouse's favorite cocktails. Young patron's menu available for a reduced price.

The Porch Restaurant & Bar: 1815 K St, Sacramento, CA 95811

An expansive menu including many brunch favorites and "low country" style dishes. Brunch cocktails to-go.

Capitol Garage: 1500 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Simple dishes, plus family-style buffets available for Mother's Day. Vegetarian options as well.

Florez Bar & Grill: 5900 S Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822

Offering party trays as well as the full, regular brunch menu. Mimosa and margaritas cocktails are also available for takeout and delivery.

Rio City Café: 1110 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Available all day Saturday AND Sunday, "dinner for two" and "dinner for four" Mother's Day specials promise a robust meal. Get a bottle of beer or wine, or house Champagne and orange juice for DIY mimosas.

Flowers/Gifts

Relles Florist: 2400 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Special bouquets designed with Mom in mind, plus bath and body baskets for gifting.

River City Marketplace: 1021 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811

With Zoom virtual vendor fairs every Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., this is the perfect spot to find last minute gifts and get Mom exactly what she wants.

G. Rossi & Co.: 1208 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Simple, locally-sourced arrangements and flower subscriptions to take your flowers to the next level.

Tea Cozy: 1021 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Give the gift of tea time, including biscuits, cookies and teapot shaped sugar cubes along with fine quality loose-leaf tea.

Arden Park Florist & Gift Gallery: 3516 Fair Oaks Blvd C, Sacramento, CA 95864

Flower arrangements and floral-inspired clothing available for delivery.

Land Bark Pet Supplies: 3200 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818

For the dog mom (or cat mom, or bird mom) in your life, shop this local pet supply store for Mother's Day.

East Lawn Florist: 4590 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

Affordable flower arrangements and gourmet food baskets.

Arareity Jewelers: 1021 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Shop Araeity's Etsy store for one of a kind custom designs with ethically sources gems.

Raquel's Florist: 5602 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824

Offering Mother's Day designer bouquets at standard, deluxe, and premium price points. Free delivery for Sacramento online orders.

Double Ds Florist and Gifts: Delivery

Gorgeous selection of floral arrangements and gift baskets.

Royal Florist: 2221 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95818

Affordable bouquets and gourmet food baskets for delivery in Sacramento.

Bouquet Florist and Gifts: 2300 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Large selection of floral arrangements, plus balloons and gourmet baskets.

