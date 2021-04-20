Your state's most Googled relationship questions

The Century Link Quote team analyzed search engine behaviors for the third year and found the most asked relationship questions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With hit Netflix series Bridgerton causing households across the nation to swoon over the lead couple, it is no wonder so many are looking to participate in the courting season. Today we have one thing the characters of the series did not have ... the internet.

Turning to the search engine Google for answers isn’t uncommon, but what about asking relationship questions? The Century Link Quote team analyzed search engine behaviors for the third year and found these to be the most asked relationship questions:

Ohioans mostly wanted to know what the best dating apps are, while Michiganders were seeking advice on "when to text back."

The most popular inquiry for 20 states was the “best dating apps.” Studies from Pew Research Center show that 3/10 Americans have used a dating site—the most popular age range being 18–29 at 48%.

The second most popular question was “How to kiss,” attracting residents of seven states: Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.

The least-asked inquiry was, “Does she like me,” which appears only twice in contrast with its opposite question, “Does he like me?” with six states asking.

“While forming relationships looks a little different this year, what’s not different is how people turn to Google to get their love questions answered, including the ever-popular “Does he like me?” and the ever-helpful “How to kiss,”” Century Link Quote Said.