New restaurant serves up British cuisine in Old Sacramento

A Sacramento couple was inspired to bring the culture back to the area after a trip to the United Kingdom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is dishing out Scotch eggs, bangers and mash, sticky toffee pudding and more at their newly opened British-style pub and restaurant.

Bear & Crown officially opened in Old Sacramento Friday, presenting classic English cuisine in a pub with a 'homey' atmosphere in the same location where Hoppy's Railyard once stood.

"We have classic British staples," said co-owner Joe Wilson. "Bangers and mash, fish and chips, cottage pie and tikka masala, which is really popular in the U.K."

Wilson is originally from the United Kingdom. He and his partner Jesse Ledin — who also co-owns the eatery — were inspired to bring the culture to the heart of Sacramento after visiting England.

"They can really feel like they're going to a friend's house or to a family member's house with comfortable seating, relaxing environment, having a pint and hanging out," said Ledin.

Wilson says they hope the pub will be more than just a place for eating and drinking.

"I think in American cuisine there's this separation often between bars and pubs, which are for 21 and older, and restaurants, which are for families," said Wilson. "But in the U.K. we have this really cool pub culture which is just a combination of both."

In addition to traditional English cuisine, Bear & Crown offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating options and entertainment options for people of every age and background.

"If you want to just come in and have a drink, maybe shoot some pool, you can do that," said Wilson. "If you want to have a full sit down meal, you can do that."

Wilson and Ledin say they hope to offer live music at the newly renovated pub.

"We care a lot about the downtown area and we want to see it grow and thrive," said Wilson. "So, it means a lot to be a part of that growth."

Bear & Crown is located at 1022 2nd St. in downtown Sacramento. It's open daily for lunch, late night eats and social hour.

