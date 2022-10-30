x
Life

Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween

Nurses at several hospital within Texas Health Resources — on their own time — made sure new parents and babies were able to get into the Halloween spirit this year.
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms.

This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.

According to a press release from Texas Health Resources, the aim with these costumes and pictures is to allow the nurses to share some of the fun of Halloween with parents who are navigating the challenge of having a child in the NICU. 

The nurses dress up the babies and take the pictures on their own time and when not on the clock, the press release notes. Many of the costumes, the release continues, are handmade by the nurses as well.

This year, participating hospitals included:

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Frisco
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

But enough details already, right? Bring on the cute pictures of babies dressed up like Baby Yoda, Mickey Mouse and Captain America!

Say less.

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources, here you go:

Nurses at several hospitals within the Texas Health Resources network created unique costumes to dress up NICU babies in Halloween costumes to provide parents keepsake photos of their newborns' first Halloweens.

