LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview boy stole the hearts of SWEPCO crews helping to restore power to local residents over the weekend

According to SWEPCO, a young boy named Luke and his siblings were watching linemen as they tirelessly worked to get power back on for his neighbors when he got an idea.

Luke ran to his dress-up chest and, the next thing his parents knew, he was running into the front yard wearing a hard hat and safety vest.

SWEPCO

Two SWEPCO workers visited with Luke and explained how they were working to get the power restored.

SWEPCO says Luke then told his mom he wants to be a lineman when he grows up.

SWEPCO