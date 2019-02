CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is National Drink Wine Day, so enjoy a glass of wine after work today!

After all, you deserve it.

According to Medical News Today, "moderate" wine consumption is said to be good for the health.

So go ahead and have that "one" glass of wine! Cheers!

Top wine bars in Charlotte:

Barcelona Wine Bar

The Wine Loft

Foxcroft Wine

The Wooden Vine

Dilworth Tasting Room

Corkscrew on 5th

Corkbuzz