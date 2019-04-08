SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine people were killed and 27 more injured during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio; the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. These events have left a lot of parents wondering how to talk to their children about mass shootings.

Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a parenting expert, breaks down how to have a conversation with your children by age group.

Preschool-kindergarten: One-sentence story

Try to focus on the positives, such as the heroes of the story.

Elementary school children: Shield them

Gilboa suggests shielding them from seeing graphic photos and news reports. If your child should see graphic photos, make sure to focus on positive images, like the heroes of the story.

Tweens: Listen to their feelings

Listen to your child's fears. Gilboa said it will allow you to share your beliefs with them while getting a better understanding of how your child is internalizing the situation.

Teens: Look for solutions

Parents should listen to their teen's feelings, display empathy and have a conversation on ways toward possible solutions.

Gilboa suggests that teaching teens how to make a change will also make them resilient.

WATCH ALSO: What to do during an active shooter situation: Run, Hide, Fight