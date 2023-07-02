Acts of Humankindness: Aging UP

Aging UP is a Sacramento-based nonprofit mentoring program for 13-to-20-year-old youth who have any experience in foster care.

Statistically speaking, youth who exit foster care have a 50 percent chance of being self-sufficient or facing very negative outcomes, including unemployment, homelessness, and incarceration. No demographic deserves these odds!

That’s why there’s Aging UP, a Sacramento-based nonprofit mentoring program for 13-to-20-year-old youth who have any experience in foster care. Aging UP uniquely combines mentoring with positive recreation and life skills education to address the unmet needs of teens and young adults from foster care.

Mentors are more than just role models in Aging UP’s program. They become a healthy, consistent, and trusted friend. This powerful relationship helps ease anxiety, build resiliency, and maintain overall mental health.

Are you interested in positively impacting a youth from foster care? Sign up to attend a one-hour, virtual orientation! Visit agingup.org or email Program Director Kecia at kecia@agingup.org to sign up or learn more.

Orientations are held monthly through May. From the comfort of your home, you will gain a clear picture of what being an Aging UP mentor is all about. During an interactive presentation, you will learn about the need and benefits of mentoring, the ongoing support mentors receive, and the steps needed to become a mentor. They will also address any questions you have.

Upcoming Orientation Dates (spots are limited and pre-registration is required)



Saturday, Feb. 25| 10:00 - 11:00 am

Thursday, March 23 | 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 18 |6:30 – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, May 24 | 6:30 – 7:30 pm