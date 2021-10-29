Acts of Humankindness: iDream - The Mac Giveback Project

Dignity Health is recognizing Terry Zimmer who founded iDream – The Mac Give Back Project in October 2018 - as the Acts of Humankindness recipient. The mission of iDream – The Mac Give Project is to help close the digital divide. They are a nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation that acquires, refurbishes and enhances used Apple devices and computers and donates them to individuals in need. They also recruit and train volunteers who help provide technical and educational support for their recipients. Through their efforts, they aim to elevate the local community and provide everyone with the same opportunity to succeed in our modern world.