Dignity Acts of Humankindness: David Martinez, Placer Food Bank

Placer Food Bank is the leading advocate and food distributor for hunger-relief in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties

The Placer Food Bank has been distributing food and nourishing our community since our beginning as the Community Resource Council in 1970. The organization was founded to provide services to low-income and needy individuals and families in Roseville and surrounding areas.

Early on, the Community Resource Council focused on providing a wide range of services to anyone in need. From providing help in obtaining a driver’s license or social security card, to providing food or clothing, thousands of families were touched by the services of our organization.

In 1985, the Community Resource Council began to operate as a Food Bank and our responsibilities and outreach to the hungry experienced rapid growth. In 2008 another milestone was reached, and the Community Resources Council officially became known as the Placer Food Bank. Soon after the drastic economic downturn in 2009, the need for Placer Food Bank services tripled and we found ourselves out of space at our small location, and the search for new office and warehouse space began.

We relocated to our present location in 2010, and now distribute more than 6 million pounds of food each year to hunger-relief organizations in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer Counties.

Acts of Humankindness is sponsored by Dignity Health.