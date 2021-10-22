Dignity Health Acts of Humankindness: United and Guided

United And Guided was formed in 2017, when a group of parents and youth advocates decided that they wanted to cultivate positive social change...

United And Guided was formed in 2017, when a group of parents and youth advocates decided that they wanted to cultivate positive social change for Black and Brown families in Sacramento. Several of our members are caring parents who have experienced trauma, violence, drug addiction, poverty, and/or incarceration in their younger years.

The leaders of United And Guided recognize that underserved communities face large disparities in health, justice, literacy, and economic stability. To address these issues, United And Guided envisions a social enterprise that delivers career coaching, restorative justice, mental health peer support, and community development services to serve youth and families in traditionally underserved communities.

The mission of United And Guided is to develop economic security and emotional wellness in traditionally marginalized communities through education, service learning, and local ownership.

Acts of Humankindness is sponsored by Dignity Health.