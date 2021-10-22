Dignity Health: Opportunity House

Providing support, essential resources, and shelter with the goal towards self-sufficiency

Opportunity House's mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for women, men, families, and transitional age youth in Solano County. Through collaborative and locally-driven solutions that connect those in need to community resources, we believe we can help achieve this vision!

VSSC has helped thousands achieve their goal of self-sufficiency, aiding the diverse needs of the growing populations we serve.

They provide an “umbrella” of services, including transitional and alternative housing, support services, mentorship and volunteer programs.