Dignity Health: Opportunity House

Opportunity House's mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for women, men, families, and transitional age youth in Solano County. Through collaborative and locally-driven solutions that connect those in need to community resources, we believe we can help achieve this vision!
VSSC has helped thousands achieve their goal of self-sufficiency, aiding the diverse needs of the growing populations we serve.
They provide an “umbrella” of services, including transitional and alternative housing, support services, mentorship and volunteer programs.
They partner with Resource Connect Solano help Solano County clients access housing and supportive services. Using the Coordinated Entry System, RCS identifies and facilitates the most appropriate response to each individual's immediate and long-term housing needs.