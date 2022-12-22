'I have zero regrets, nothing but thanks' | CHP Commissioner Amanda ray on her retirement

Ray says she's living proof that people from all walks of life can thrive in law enforcement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In November 2020, race battles were being fought outside the State Capitol and Governor Gavin Newsom had just sworn in the first Black woman to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation, the California Highway Patrol. Just a few years later, Commissioner Amanda Ray announced her retirement.

“I’m just very fortunate that I’ve been successful at it for 33 years," said Ray. "It’s time. The department is going to be left in great hands. We have great leaders here. I’m just excited for this opportunity to be able to spend time with my family, and to able to do some of the things I’ve always wanted to do that I just haven’t been able to do while working.”

From political unrest to dangerous and disruptive street racing and sideshows to international headline grabbing smash-and-grabs, Ray had no shortage of challenges as commissioner.

“We were able to forge through some of the toughest times in law enforcement, and also to make sure that we have the CHP set to continue to be a leader in law enforcement moving forward,” she said.

Ray was there when Governor Newsom signed AB 331, which targets organized retail theft. The bill gave CHP extra funds to collaborate more with local police and retailers. It provided funds for a CHP task force in the Bay Area, Southern California and now the Sacramento region is being added to the list with extra patrols being rolled out this holiday season.

“Being able to do that just gives us more opportunities to tackle these issues and to make our communities safer,” said Ray.

Since 2019, the California Highway Patrol says they have made 252 arrests related to retail theft and recovered $16 million in stolen goods from across the state.

“Above all else, people need to be safe and be able to go and shop, and retailers need to be able to open their stores without fear,” said Ray.

However, the commissioner admits not everything has gone, according to plan. She launched an ambitious campaign to hire 1,000 new officers within two years, but that is still a work in progress.

“You know, I think with any career there is always going to be something left on the table. There is always going to be something. I think that’s what kept me here for so long. There was always one more thing I wanted to do,” she said.

Ultimately, as a young girl from Oakland who grew up loving to play basketball and the comradery that comes with being part of a team, Ray says she's living proof that people from all walks of life can thrive in law enforcement.

"I have zero regrets - nothing but thanks. I thank the governor for this amazing opportunity. Really with the men and women of the CHP, I literally have more cherished memories than I can hold,” said Ray.

