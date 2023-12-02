'A True American Hero' | Aviation fans remember Chuck Yeager for 100th birthday

General Chuck Yeager is the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday marks what would have been the 100th birthday of General Chuck Yeager, who is known for being the first man to break the sound barrier.

In the Sacramento area, aviation fans will commemorate his life and accomplishments at McClellan Park Monday morning.

"General Yeager is a true American hero," said Doug Dobler, who organized the event.

Flying faster than the speed of sound, General Charles "Chuck" Yeager reached speeds of 700 miles per hour back in 1947.

"The Bell X-1 piloted by General Yaeger accelerated and broke the sound barrier for the very first time," Dobler said as he looked back on the milestone. "Breaking the sound barrier was significant to starting the space program."

Dobler said Yeager lived in Grass Valley for many years. Before the accomplishment, Yeager was a fighter plane pilot in World War II.

The U.S. Airforce officer and flying ace died at the age of 97 in 2020 but his memory lives on.

February 13, 2023 would have been Yeager's 100th birthday.

In honor of Yeager, fly-ins are being organized around the world for the First Annual International Great General Chuck Yeager Fly-In and Aviation Day.

Monday's event at McClellan Park will feature a demonstration flight of fully restored P51s in honor of the late flying ace.

WATCH ALSO: