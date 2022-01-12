David Lopez operates his own barbershop that doesn't require cash or card.

MIDLAND, Texas — When someone gets a haircut at Premier Mobile Cuts, they get treated to a bit of a different experience.

That is because David Lopez, the owner and operator of the barbershop, doesn't operate like your average business.

Lopez puts on Christian Gospel music when he cleans someone up with a haircut, part of the shared experience Lopez aims for.

“What I do here is I make people feel good about themselves, about their identity, about their self-identity," Lopez said, "Basically, I clean them up, make them feel good about themselves and… you know, I just kind of help them take care of things that they can’t do.”

That experience also includes the unique payment method Lopez offers.

While customers can still pay with cash or card, Lopez also accepts prayer as a method of payment.

“You know, I was raised to believe in prayer since I was little. I’ve seen prayer work, I’ve seen prayer move. I guess it just depends on what people value. some people value money, some people value different things and put their faith in things of this world," Lopez said. "I just, bottom line, I just have more faith in prayer than I do money.”

Spreading the message and inspiring others is, in his opinion, the best part for Lopez.

“Just knowing that God is real, he’s hearing my brothers and sisters speak up on my behalf. He’s seeing that, you know, I’m kind of doing his work and showing the power of prayer and the value of prayer," Lopez said. "So I’m pleasing the father and at the same time, I’m kind of sparking the faith in others.”