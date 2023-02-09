Bills fans top new survey of 'booziest' fans in the NFL

Carolina Panthers fans ranked last at 2.2 drinks per game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans are notorious for having a good time before, during, and after the game, so the results of a new study attempting to find the "booziest" fans in the NFL probably shouldn't come as a surprise.

According to a British Gambler study of NFL fans, Bills fans drink more alcohol than any other team in the league, an average of 3.3 beverages per game. They were followed by Cincinnati, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Philadelphia, whose fans averaged 3.2 alcoholic beverages per game.

Carolina Panthers fans ranked last at 2.2 drinks per game.

Bills Mafia also ranked No. 2 when it came to fan bases most likely to “pregame,” trailing the Baltimore Ravens.

Survey participants also said Josh Allen rated third among quarterbacks they would want to drink a round with, following Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.