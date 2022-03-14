Dolly Parton 'respectfully bows out' as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee

Dolly said she doesn't feel she's earned it yet, but the nomination inspired her to finally put out a rock and roll album in the future.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A little more than a month after she was nominated for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton announced she was withdrawing her name from the list.

In a post on social media, the Leading Lady of Country said she was "extremely flattered and grateful," but she didn't feel she had earned the right yet.

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she said in the post. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

Dolly said the nomination inspired her to finally put out a rock and roll album in the future because her husband, Carl, is "a total rock 'n' roll freak."