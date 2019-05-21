SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Megan "Monster" Hawkins who is featured on the Netflix documentary Jailbirds was arrested by Elk Grove Police Department.

The Elk Grove Police Department said they responded Friday to suspicious activity at a bank near the intersection of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard.

Police said a representative from the bank called to report that Hawkins was trying to open a checking and savings account under a false identity based on another witness recognizing her from the series.

Hawkins is facing five felonies and one misdemeanor. She denies all charges.

According to Hawkins, she was with her friend at the bank and was driving her friend's car. She added that she has proof, such as voicemails and text messages showing that the car was given to her by the person who owned the vehicle.

She added that she's gotten recognized after the show and wouldn't make "stupid decisions."

"People recognize me everywhere I go," Hawkins said. "They take pictures with me. They want my autograph. Everywhere I go. I'm not stupid. If I knew everywhere I go [that] I'm recognized for who I am, I'm not gonna make stupid decisions."

Despite the added attention, she doesn't regret being on the show.

"No I didn't get paid," Hawkins said. "No, I don't regret it. They asked if they could talk to me and be on the documentary they were doing. They said they liked my look. I look different."

She said that life in jail is what you see on the show.

"You're pretty much in your cell and that's that," Hawkins said.

She also admitted that people do in fact talk through the toilet bowl, just like the show depicts.

"I was knocking on it like crazy... like 'hello'?" Hawkins said. "It's somebody to talk to and helps the time go by. It's somebody who can relate and can understand."

She said she wants to prove her innocence and get out to set a positive example.

"I really want to fight my case and then be back on the street," Hawkins said. "I'm really trying to not get stuck in this vicious cycle. Whether people wanna believe it or not, that's what it is."

Her next court date is on Tuesday May 21 at 1:30 p.m.

