Days after the civil rights icon and U.S. representative was laid to rest, the community shows that his memory won't be forgotten.

ATLANTA — Just as John Lewis' legacy does not end with his passing, tributes to the late civil rights icon and U.S. representative haven't ended either - even days after he was laid to rest in Atlanta.

The man whose sacrifices at the Edmund Pettus Bridge brought a shockwave that changed America is still remembered far and wide.

So, it likely comes as no surprise to those who know him - and know of him - that the gravesite of "The Conscience of the Congress" would be covered a large accumulation of flowers as thick as snow and surrounded by displays of honor and kindness.