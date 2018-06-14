Lisa Daniels is an educator, news producer, photojournalist, historian, educator, entrepreneur, and proud mother of two amazing children. She is also the Executive Director of the Unsung Heroes Living History Project, a nonprofit organization that strives to preserve the legacy of African American veterans.

Daniels’ interest in military history was sparked after learning her grandmother was a “Riveter” on the USS Franklin Roosevelt at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She discovered that information was scarce after continuous research of blacks in the military. It was then that she decided to provide a reference that educators and the public could utilize as an informational tool. In 2005, the vision of the Unsung Heroes Living History Project was born. In 2014, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year by the California Department of Veterans Affairs - Women’s Division. In 2015, she curated the exhibit, "We Also Served: African Americans in the Military," which was displayed at the Brick House Gallery and Art Center in Sacramento, California. Last year, her most recent exhibit, “Do You Know Who I Am? A Pictorial Exhibit of Central Valley Veterans” debuted at the Fresno State Graduate Art Center. For more information, visit

www.unsungheroeslhp.org

