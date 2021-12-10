Veterans Day 2021 event preview: deals, discounts and freebies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking for parades to attend this Veterans Day? You're in luck, as many are returning to counties in and around Sacramento after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Sacramento County:
- Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Cockpit at McClellan Park 10:00a.m.-2p.m.
- Nov. 11 West Sacramento Veterans Day parade in Rio Linda from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m.
- Nov. 11 Carmichael Elks Club, Veterans Day performance Moonlight Swing in Carmichael 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Solano County:
- Nov. 11 Fairfield Veterans Day parade 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.
- Nov. 11 Suisun City Veterans Day celebration 3p.m.-6:00p.m.
Placer County:
- Nov. 11 Veterans Day Placer County Veterans Monument by American Legion Post 264 and VFW Post 3010 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in Lincoln.
Stanislaus County:
Yuba County:
In addition to parades returning this year, veterans are being offered deals, discounts, and freebies on Veterans Day. With the reopening of restaurants, many are offering veterans free meals.
Restaurants offering free meals to veterans with proof of ID include:
- Applebees
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Chili's
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Dunkin Donuts
- IHOP
- Golden Corral
- Little Caesar's
- Olive Garden
- Red Robin
- TGI Fridays
- Wendy's
Discounts and freebies for veterans with proof of ID include:
- Great Clips
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dollar General
- Home Depot
- Sports Clips
- Target
- Staples
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Big Lots
- Walgreens
- Verizon
Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums are also offering discounts with proof of military ID or DD Form 214. According to the military wallet, free admission is being granted to everyone at US national parks in honor of America's servicemen and women.
