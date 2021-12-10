x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military Appreciation

Veterans Day 2021 event preview: deals, discounts and freebies

On Veterans Day last year parades were canceled, restaurants and retail businesses were closed due to COVID-19. This year celebrations will be underway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking for parades to attend this Veterans Day? You're in luck, as many are returning to counties in and around Sacramento after being canceled last year due to COVID-19

Sacramento County:

Solano County:

Placer County:

Stanislaus County:

Yuba County:

In addition to parades returning this year, veterans are being offered deals, discounts, and freebies on Veterans Day. With the reopening of restaurants, many are offering veterans free meals.

Restaurants offering free meals to veterans with proof of ID include:

  • Applebees
  •  BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Chili's
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin Donuts
  • IHOP
  • Golden Corral
  • Little Caesar's 
  • Olive Garden
  • Red Robin
  • TGI Fridays
  • Wendy's

Discounts and freebies for veterans with proof of ID include: 

  • Great Clips
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Dollar General
  • Home Depot
  • Sports Clips
  • Target
  • Staples
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bed Bath and Beyond
  • Big Lots
  • Walgreens
  • Verizon

Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums are also offering discounts with proof of military ID or DD Form 214. According to the military wallet, free admission is being granted to everyone at US national parks in honor of America's servicemen and women. 

 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

In Other News

Gold Star Families Day: Granite Bay remembrance held for fallen service members