Veterans Day 2021 event preview: deals, discounts and freebies

On Veterans Day last year parades were canceled, restaurants and retail businesses were closed due to COVID-19. This year celebrations will be underway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Looking for parades to attend this Veterans Day? You're in luck, as many are returning to counties in and around Sacramento after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Sacramento County:

Solano County:

Placer County:

Nov. 11 Veterans Day Placer County Veterans Monument by American Legion Post 264 and VFW Post 3010 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in Lincoln.

Stanislaus County:

Yuba County:

In addition to parades returning this year, veterans are being offered deals, discounts, and freebies on Veterans Day. With the reopening of restaurants, many are offering veterans free meals.

Restaurants offering free meals to veterans with proof of ID include:

Applebees

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Buffalo Wild Wings

California Pizza Kitchen

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Dunkin Donuts

IHOP

Golden Corral

Little Caesar's

Olive Garden

Red Robin

TGI Fridays

Wendy's

Discounts and freebies for veterans with proof of ID include:

Great Clips

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Dollar General

Home Depot

Sports Clips

Target

Staples

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath and Beyond

Big Lots

Walgreens

Verizon

Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums are also offering discounts with proof of military ID or DD Form 214. According to the military wallet, free admission is being granted to everyone at US national parks in honor of America's servicemen and women.