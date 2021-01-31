Missing man found dead, Placer sheriff says

David Glenn Deshon, 69, was found dead Saturday afternoon in a "rural, wooded area near his home.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing Thursday in Placer County was found dead, according to the sheriff's department.

David Glenn Deshon, 69, was found dead Saturday afternoon in a "rural, wooded area near his home by the search and rescue team, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

ABC10 previously reported that deputies got a call around midnight on Thursday about a person in distress after their car got stuck at mile marker 19 off of Mosquito Ridge Road. The caller said the person stuck was Deshon.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived at the car, Deshon was not there. They noticed another set of tire tracks, which show that Deshon could have been picked up by another car. Deshon lives in the area, but when deputies went to his home, he was not there, according to the sheriff's office.

Due to the amount of snow and steep and mountainous terrain in the area, deputies found it difficult to search for Deshon.