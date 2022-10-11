'They helped me get back on my feet' | Nonprofit supporting veterans turning 50

Veterans may have battle scars, both physically and mentally, which can make adjusting to the autonomy of civilian life even harder.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Veterans Day is a day to thank and honor military service men and women who have since hung up their uniforms after serving in the Armed Forces.

Adjusting back to civilian life isn't always easy, but there is help. One veteran says the holiday is more than parades, it's about sacrifice.

"Winner make adjustments; losers make excuses," said Walter Hayes, Army veteran.

That's one of the many life lessons that veteran Walter Hayes learned during his time in the Army. It's a lesson that pulled him through some dark times.

"I was at a bad place at one time. I've been out on the street, not recently, but I had been and I know how terrifying it can be for people that have been out on the street," Hayes said.

Originally from Texas, Walter served stateside from 1979 to 1982. The youngest of nine kids in military family, Hayes followed in their footsteps.

"Unfortunately, I'm not working right now, but because of Nation's Finest, I was able to go to Louisiana for my brother's funeral," Hayes said.

"Nation's Finest" is a non-profit organization helping veterans like Hayes with expenses, housing, mental health care and life skills that many people might take for granted, like groceries or paying bills.

"I'm so happy for Nation's Finest, because they helped me get back on my feet," Hayes said.

Veterans may have battle scars, both physically and mentally, which can make adjusting to the autonomy of civilian life even harder.

Nation's Finest also provides employment services, employment services, bus passes, DMV assistance and help navigating government documents and paperwork.

"These are human beings that decided made a choice to put their life on the line and protect our freedoms," said Amy Childers, site director for Nation's Finest.

Nation's Finest has 31 locations in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing critical services and support to more than 7,000 veterans and their families.

"People can be cruel in this world. It's a cold world, but it takes a warm heart to help people out," Childers said.

To celebrate its 50th Anniversary, "Nation's Finest" wants nominations for outstanding, special people you know who have dedicated their lives to helping veterans. It just launched the "National's Finest 50" award this week to celebrate people who have gone above and beyond to impact the lives of veterans and their families.

For more information on how to nominate someone, click HERE.

