Sgt. Nicole Gee, Sacramento area fallen Marine, remembered as ‘most loving and caring individual’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The world lost "one of the most beautiful souls to ever exist" after 13 service members were killed in Thursday's attack at the Kabul Airport, according to a close friend of a fallen Sacramento area Marine.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She was 23 years old when she was killed.

“Sergeant Nicole Gee was the most positive and outgoing Marine I have ever had the pleasure of working along side of," said Landon Workman, a close friend of Gee, told ABC10 in a statement.

Workman said Gee took every situation as an opportunity to learn and grow and set examples and standards that were difficult for others to achieve.

"She was the most competitive human being I’ve ever been around but carried it so incredibly well with as much humility as one could. She was meritoriously promoted to both Corporal and Sergeant, but one could argue neither were fast enough," Workman told ABC10. "She always took on responsibilities and roles of a Marine of much more experience and a high rank."

He said that Gee worked multiple shifts a day so she could be around the children and families who were being evacuated.

An Instagram post from an account for Gee, posted a week ago shows a baby being held with "I love my job" in the caption.

"She was the most loving and caring individual I’ve ever met, she was the 'mom' of any group she was a part of and had a knack for brightening anyone’s day. She is loved by every group she has ever encountered, it would be hard to find a negative thing to say about her," Workman said. "Sergeant Nicole Gee was a Marines Marine in every sense of the saying. Not only the Marine Corps but the world lost one of the most beautiful souls to ever exist.”

The Sacramento area Marine graduated in 2016 from Roseville's Oakmont High School, a year later she enlisted in the Marines, according to a city of Roseville Facebook post. She leaves behind her husband, Jarrod Gee, who is also an Oakmont graduate and Marine.

Gee was among those supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel when an ISIS bomber attacked the airport where people were trying to leave the country.