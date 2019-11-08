SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update 4:05 p.m.:

John Knowles has been located, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He is reported as being safe.

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for an at-risk missing person.

John Knowles, 84, was last seen near College Avenue and 12th Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Knowles, who has dementia, is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, pale blue stripped shirt, white undershirt, khaki pants, white socks, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police department at 916-264-5471.

