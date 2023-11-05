San Juan Unified's Jessica Campos named Teacher of the Year

She was presented with the award at a May 11 ceremony after being selected by Sacramento State College of Education board members.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teacher who has dedicated herself to helping students with visual impairments in the San Juan Unified School District is the Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year.

Jessica Campos was one of 12 deserving monthly award recipients. She's carries 18 years of experience, both as an elementary school teacher and as a teacher for students with visual impairments.

Part of her work involves traveling around the district provide instruction in braille, with low vision aids and assistive technology.

She was presented with the award at a May 11 ceremony after being selected by Sacramento State College of Education board members. The Teacher of the Year award includes a $5,000 prize.

The Teacher of the Month program has been in place for 20 years and is one of ABC10's signature community enrichment initiatives to highlight local teachers making a difference.

To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for a future Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

WATCH ALSO: