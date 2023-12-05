ABC10 2022/2023 Teacher of the Year is Jessica Campos

Jessica Campos teaches students with visual impairments for the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Esquire IMAX Theatre and Sacramento State’s College of Education announces Jessica Campos – who teaches students with visual impairments for the San Juan Unified School District – as the 2022/2023 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year. The prestigious award was presented at a special ceremony on May 11, 2023, that was emceed by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, along with Desiree Sheppard, Host and Executive Producer for ABC10's weekday lifestyle show, ”Your California Life.”

Chosen from 12 deserving monthly award recipients, Jessica Campos was selected as the 2022/2023 Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year by Sacramento State College of Education board members. Ms. Campos has 18 years of teaching experience, five years as an elementary school teacher and 13 years as a Teacher for Students with Visual Impairments (TVI). She works with schools throughout the San Juan Unified School District providing instruction in braille, low vision aids, and assistive technology to students from Pre-K up to 22 years old.

When asked about being honored as ABC10’s Teacher of the Year, Ms. Campos talked about what being a teacher means to her, “I think making connections with kids, meeting them where they’re at, and helping them reach their potential…I just enjoy having that relationship with kids.”