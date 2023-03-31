April 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Todd Boynton

Mr. Boynton teaches Physical Education to 6th through 8th graders at Twelve Bridges Middle School in Lincoln, CA

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Todd Boynton of Twelve Bridges Middle School in Lincoln as Teacher of the Month for April 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Mr. Boynton will continue to air multiple times during the month of April. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, April 11 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With 33 years of teaching experience, Mr. Boynton teaches Physical Education to 6th through 8th graders and has also coached at many different levels. He is known for his positive energy and exceptional attitude toward both students and colleagues.

When asked what he loves about teaching, Mr. Boynton replied: “I love that I have the opportunity of the exchange of energy with all of my students. I can put out my own genuine entertainment-style of energy in the form of dancing, singing, telling Dad jokes, or just acting like a big kid. And because I do that, I believe that my students feel comfortable feel emotionally safe in returning like energy with their individual personalities attached to it. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s what has kept me going for 33 years now. And, it’s why I still absolutely love what I do!”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Boynton will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program in May 2023.