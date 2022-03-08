August 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Teacher Anita Guzman-Turner

Ms. Guzman-Turner is a 6th grade teacher at Robert J. Fite Elementary School in Sacramento, CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 6th Grade Teacher Anita Guzman-Turner of Robert J. Fite Elementary School as Teacher of the Month for August 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Guzman-Turner will air multiple times during the month of August. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, August 9 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

A lifelong learner who considers her students as family, Ms. Guzman-Turner has been teaching 6th grade students for 25 years in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She teaches various subjects that include reading, writing, math, social studies, science, and life skills. In addition, she creates a community in her classroom and helps her students dream, create a vision for the future and design a roadmap for their success.

When asked about why teachers matter, she explained how teachers walk into classrooms each and every day ready to motivate, problem solve, listen, and persevere through any situation. She went on to emphasize that teachers are masters of resourcefulness and “We make the impossible possible.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Guzman-Turner will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program later in the year.