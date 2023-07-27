August 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Lauren Marasigan-Quintero

Ms. Marasigan-Quintero teaches second grade at Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary in Elk Grove, CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Lauren Marasigan-Quintero of Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary in Sacramento (located in the Elk Grove Unified School District) as Teacher of the Month for August 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Marasigan-Quintero will air multiple times during the month of August. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, August 8* during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With nearly 20 years of teaching experience, Ms. Marasigan-Quintero currently instructs second graders in multiple subjects. She uses her creativity, enthusiasm, and strong sense of community to make learning fun for everyone. As just one example, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she created virtual spirit rallies that featured student and teacher interviews, awards and dances that were very well received so she has continued the approach even after students returned to the classroom.

When asked what she loves most about teaching, Ms. Marasigan-Quintero said, “Seeing the growth from the beginning of the year and 180 days after is astounding. Teaching is also so very powerful because we are spreading knowledge and knowledge is power.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Marasigan-Quintero will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of ABC10’s Esquire IMAX Teacher of the Year – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.