April 2021: Christina Coppola is ABC10's Teacher of the Month

Christina has been teaching for 23 years in the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christina Coppola is a second-grade teacher in Sacramento at James W. Marshall in Sacramento and she's ABC10's Teacher of the Month for April 2021.

Christina has been teaching for more than 20 years and says she loved second graders because they're not babies anymore and they have a thirst for learning.

ABC10 asked Christina a few more questions about her career in teaching.

Q: How long have you been teaching?

23 years

Q: Where do you teach?

James W. Marshall in the Rosemont area of Sacramento

Q: What advice do you have for the future teachers of America?

Remember that connection with the student and setting aside time to build a relationship is paramount. This helps the teacher to address not just the academic needs of the child but also the social-emotional needs. And, it makes classroom management so much easier.

Q: What advice do you have for parents?

Ask your child every day: "What is something you are working to learn?" and What is something you did out of kindness? Reinforce the idea of a growth mindset.