December 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Jasmyn Starke

Jasmyn Starke is a 5th Grade Teacher at Stone Lake Elementary School in Elk Grove, CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 5th Grade Teacher Jasmyn Starke of Stone Lake Elementary School in Elk Grove as Teacher of the Month for December 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Starke will air multiple times during the month of December. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, December 13 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

Known for her patience with her students and engaging manner, Ms. Starke has six years of experience and teaches all subjects throughout the year, including math, language arts, science, social studies and social emotional curriculum.

When asked about what advice she has for parents to help their child/children learn, she said, “Stay connected to your child's classroom and teacher. As a parent, you know your child's strengths and weaknesses better than anyone. Supporting a difficult learning topic at home or offering strategies to help your child succeed makes our learning environment even more effective.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Starke will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program next year.