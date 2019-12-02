SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While we're all getting ready to celebrate love On Valentine's Day, let’s start early by showing love to an awesome teacher!

ABC10's Teacher of the Month for February 2019 is Angela Williams, who teaches at Stonegate Elementary in West Sacramento.She says it's easy to do the job when you love what you do.

"If the kids see that I'm having fun with what I'm doing, it kind of spills over to them," Williams said. "If I can get them excited about learning, then I've done my job."

But while they're having so much fun, they're learning too? Outside of reading, writing, and arithmetic, Williams said they also do a lot of investigating.

"We do a lot of discussion," Williams said, adding she encourages them to talk about what they're learning.

And she has the experience to back it up, too, with over 20 years of sharpening young minds.

"I love to see them get excited about learning. I'm always looking for ways to do something different," Williams said.

Do you know a teacher who should be recognized? Submit your Teacher of the Month nominations here.