February 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Ryan Tompkins

Ryan Tompkins teaches students Pre-engineering Technology & Manufacturing Metals Technology at El Camino High School in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Ryan Tompkins, a high school teacher for El Camino High School in the San Juan Unified School District – as Teacher of the Month for February 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Mr. Tompkins will air multiple times during the month of February. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, February 7 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With 16 years of teaching experience, Mr. Tompkins teaches Pre-Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Metals Technology at the high school level. His focus is on teaching skills his students can use for future employment.

When asked about what he loves about teaching, Mr. Tompkins said: “The best moments are when former students come back and tell me about the job they got, the degree they earned, or the toys and extra perks they collected by using the skills they started to learn in my classes. Knowing you were impactful and made a true positive difference in student’s lives certainly makes it worth the work.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Tompkins will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program in May 2023.