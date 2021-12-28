January 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Golda Mainville

Golda teaches Kindergarten at Carroll Elementary School.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Golda Mainville teaches Kindergarten at Carroll Elementary School in Elk Grove. ABC10 asked Golda a few questions about her career in teaching. This is what she had to say:

How long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching Kindergarten for 16 years.

What subjects do you teach?

I teach multiple subjects: Math, Reading, Writing, Spelling, Science & Social Studies.

Why do teachers matter?

Teachers matter because we are Awesome! We have been given the opportunity to educate future nurses, lawyers, engineers, teachers, and future leaders of our country. We help prepare our students to go out and do amazing things.

What do you love about teaching?

I love seeing all my students happy, smiling faces every morning. I love the excitement and joy they have when they learn something new or overcome a challenging problem in class. I love when they come back to visit after a few years and tell me how much they loved my class and the things they learned that stayed with them.

What are the challenges of teaching?

The main challenge of teaching is not having enough time to complete everything that needs to be done. We want to do so much to support our all our students. We need many, many more hours in a day to complete all the task we have ahead of us.

Who was your favorite teacher growing up?

I've had so many incredibly amazing teachers that I can't single out just one. But the teachers that will always hold a special place are the ones that encouraged my love of reading by introducing me to different genres of literature.

What’s your favorite student success story?

Every day in Kindergarten is a success story! To watch them grow, learn, explore, and discover new things every day. That is a success story.

What advice do you have for the future teachers of America?

Teaching is a lot of work! It's not only standing in front of a class instructing students. It's much, much more than that. It's time, energy, and a devotion to your students and their education.

What advice do you have for parents?

Teachers love and care about your child. Please respect, trust, communicate and support your child's teacher. As teachers, we want the same thing for your child as you do. We want success for all children. Please work with not against your child's teacher to guarantee their success.

Congratulations again to ABC10's January 2022 Teacher of the Month, Golda Mainville!