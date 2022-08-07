July 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Sarah Montenegro

Ms. Montenegro is a 7th/8th grade teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in Sacramento, CA.

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 7th-8th Grade Teacher Sarah Montenegro of Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy as Teacher of the Month for July 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Montenegro will air multiple times during the month of July. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, July 12 during ABC10’s morning newscast between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

A middle school teacher for the last six years at Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in Sacramento, Ms. Montenegro teaches English Language Arts to 7th & 8th graders. Recently voted as “Teacher of the Year” at the school located in the Twin Rivers Unified School District, Ms. Montenegro is respected and held in high esteem by her colleagues and students alike. She is known for her compassion, professionalism, willingness to help, and “spunky” attitude, all while also navigating and overcoming the unexpected challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about why teachers matter, she highlighted many compelling impact points and concluded with this: “Most importantly, in my opinion, is that in addition to being committed teachers to our students, we are also a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a cheerleader in their corner, and in this way, we have the capacity and privilege to significantly change student lives.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Montenegro will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program later in the year.