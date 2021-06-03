June 2021: Lysistrata Munson is ABC10's Teacher of the Month

Liza has been teaching for more than 16 years at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lysistrata "Liza" Munson teaches Biology and Physiology at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove.

She was nominated because of the extra effort she employed towards her students while teaching online.

ABC10 asked Liza a few questions about her career in teaching. This is what she had to say:

Q: How long have you been teaching?

16 years

Q: Who was your favorite teacher growing up?

My favorite teacher was Ms. Bringuel in fifth grade. She gave me positive feedback and didn’t shut down my creativity.

Q: What is your favorite student success story?

I have so many dear students who have gone on to do amazing things, impossible to choose a favorite. Hearing from past students is the best thing. It inspires me to do my best every day and to work on being a better teacher.

Q: Advice for future teachers?

Find a great team of colleagues who lift you up and help you grow.

Q: Advice for parents?

Build family memories of love and support!

Q: Anything else I would like to add:

Teaching is the best job! As a teacher, you can use your creativity in so many ways and you never stop learning and growing. You can have a positive impact on someone’s day every day and you never get bored because there is always a new challenge. Young people, think about choosing a teaching career!

Congratulations again to ABC10's June 2021 Teacher of the Month, Lysistrata Munson!

