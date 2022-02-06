June 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Carrie Hoehenrieder

Ms. Hoehenrieder is a 1st grade teacher at Olive Elementary School in Antelope, CA.

[Sacramento, CA] – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 1st Grade Teacher Carrie Hoehenrieder of Olive Elementary School in Antelope as Teacher of the Month for June 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Hoehenrieder will air multiple times during the month of June. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, June 14 during ABC10’s morning newscast between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With boundless energy and contagious optimism along with more than 20 years of experience teaching in the classroom, Ms. Hoehenrieder works as a 1st grade teacher and covers all academic subjects for her young students. She also teaches them many important social skills such as how to work with others, build character, have a growth mindset, solve problems, be part of a community, and more. In addition, Ms. Hoehenrieder has created many supports in the classroom for students who are refugees from Afghanistan and for those who are currently in foster care.

When asked what advice she has for future teachers, Ms. Hoehenrieder stressed the importance of taking time to build relationships with students, investing in them, trying many different approaches and being dynamic while also giving yourself lots of grace along the way.

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Hoehenrieder l will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program later in the year.