March 2021: Traci Petrie is ABC10's Teacher of the Month

Traci Petrie is a first-grade teacher in Roseville at Creekview Ranch School. She's ABC10's Teacher of the Month for March 2021.

Traci has been teaching for 20 years and says teaching should always be student-centered. She believes children learn when they are happy and having fun.

ABC10 asked Traci a few more questions; from what she enjoys most about teaching to who was her favorite teacher growing up.

Q: How long have you been teaching?

I teach at Creekview Ranch School, Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District. I have taught at three schools in the district over the past 20 years. Creekview is a TK-8 school and it is so exciting to be able to watch your students continue their learning from first through eighth grade.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher growing up?

My favorite teachers have been the peers I have worked with for the past 20 years. Their ideas and expertise have helped me become the teacher I am today.

Q: What's your favorite student success story?

I love teaching reading to first grade students. They start the year not knowing how to read and when they leave first grade they are readers. Those kiddos are my teaching success story each year.

Q: What advice do you have for the future teachers of America?

Always think about what is best for your students, what works for you as a teacher and make it fun! Teaching should always be student-centered. Kids learn when they are happy and having fun.

Q: What advice do you have for parents?

Read, Read, Read to your children and encourage them to ask as many questions as they want.