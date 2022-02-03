March 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Ramón Campos

Ramón is a Kindergarten teacher at New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary School in Sacramento, CA.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ramón is a Kindergarten teacher at New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary School in Sacramento, CA. ABC10 asked Ramón a few questions about his career in teaching. This is what he had to say:

How long have you been teaching? I’ve been teaching since 2001, so 21 years.

What subject do you teach? I teach Kindergarten.

Why do teachers matter? Teachers help scholars bloom into our future generations. Teachers are with scholars six hours a day, five days a week for 13+ years of their life. We are their role model and mentor. We teach them the life skills to be successful in life.

What do you love about teaching? I love that I see the scholars coming into Kindergarten knowing very little and leaving being able to read, write, and solve simple math problems. I love seeing them blossom. I love making connections and building relationships with the scholars and their families. It is also fun to see them as they mature in the upper grades. My favorite is when they come back to visit me or I see them out and about and they say, “You were my Kindergarten teacher!”

What are the challenges of teaching? Funding and resources are the two biggest challenges in education.

Who was your favorite teacher growing up? My favorite teacher growing up was Ms. Cummings. She taught agriculture at Luther Burbank High School. She always supported my dreams and believed in me.

What is your favorite student success story? I love seeing my students leave Kindergarten reading and writing. One story that resonates most is when a student told me, “I wish you were my dad because I don’t have one.” When I heard that, it reminded me that I am making a difference.

What advice do you have for future teachers of America? Go into this profession with a passion for changing the lives of our future generations. Always remember the scholars will love you no matter what and will remember you in their future years.

What advice do you have for parents? Be kind to your child’s teachers and support your child’s dreams. Make learning fun!

Congratulations again to ABC10's March 2022 Teacher of the Month, Ramón Campos!