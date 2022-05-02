May 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month is Shywanda Royal

Ms. Royal currently serves as the lead teacher at Fortune Early College.

SACRAMENTO, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Shywanda Royal of Rex & Margaret Fortune Early College High School in Elk Grove as Teacher of the Month for May 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Royal will air multiple times during the month of May. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, May 10 during ABC10’s morning newscast between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With more than 20 years of experience working in education and 15 years of certified classroom teaching, Ms. Royal currently serves as the lead teacher at Fortune Early College. Known to be solution oriented, always inclusive, and for having a student-focused mindset, she also offers professional development and ensures all scholars and teachers have what they need to succeed.

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Royal will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program later in the year.

When asked for advice to be shared with future teachers of America, she stressed the admirable career path requires a love of education and children but also a high level of grit, determination, and verve.

Congratulations again to ABC10's May 2022 Teacher of the Month, Shywanda Royal!

Teacher of the Month/Teacher of the Year is ABC10’s way of honoring exemplary teachers in our community and say ‘thank you’ for their hard work. ABC10 viewers, students, principals, parents, family and friends nominate educators they feel deserve this title. Each month Sac State selects a teacher out of this pool of nominees to be honored as ‘Teacher of the Month’, receiving a $1,000 dollar check from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, a profile story on ABC10 and ABC10.com, and other prizes! Plus, all nominees are put in the running for Esquire IMAX and ABC10’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ winning an additional $5,000 dollars courtesy of SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. The ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony is held every spring.

Special teachers can and do make a difference every day in the lives of children and families.

