May 2023: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Diana Magaoay

Ms. Magaoay teaches 3rd grade at Genevieve F Didion K-8 school in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Diana Magaoay of Genevieve F Didion K-8 School in Sacramento as Teacher of the Month for May 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Magaoay will continue to air multiple times during the month of May. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, May 9* during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.

With 12 years of teaching experience, Ms. Magaoay currently teaches 3rd grade but has also previously taught Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th grade students. She considers being a teacher is its own reward and her classroom instruction skills are considered exceptional by her peers.

When asked what advice she has for parents, Ms. Magaoay replied: “I would remind parents that the most important thing they can do for their child is to be present day in and day out. Spend that extra 10 minutes in the car while your child is telling you a story. Talk with your child on the walk to school. Ask open-ended questions and let your child do the talking. Be their advocate and take time each and every day to tell your child something you’re proud of them for. The world can be mean and difficult. There are too many people telling kids to act, or dress, or speak, or look a certain way. Remind your child that they are perfect just the way they are and that you love them no matter what.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Boynton will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union plus will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – that includes a $5,000 prize – which will be announced at a special awards program in May 2023.